Prima Added to Roster

Published on February 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers general manager Marc Fritsche announced that the Lancers have added forward Artem Prima to the active roster.

Prima, 17, comes to the Lancers from the Minot Minotauros of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). He recorded 26 points (8+18) in 28 games with two multi-goal games and eight multi-point efforts. Prima is tied for the fourth-most points and the second-most assists on the Minotauros.

"Artem had a great first half of the season with Minot," head coach Ron Fogarty said, "being a point-per-game forward in the NAHL as a 2008 birth year player. He plays a heavy, skilled game and has produced at every level he's played at."

The Yekaterinburg, Russia, native spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with Black Bear Academy 16U AAA and accrued 67 points (34+33) in 46 games. Prima also played nine games for AKM Novomoskovsk of Russia's MHL and scored one goal.

Prima and the Lancers are at Sioux Falls Saturday before hosting Waterloo at Liberty First Credit Union Arena Sunday.







