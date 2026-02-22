Stars Sweep Force with Shootout Win Saturday

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Stars (22-22-4-0) skated to a weekend sweep of the Fargo Force with a 4-3 shootout win in front of a sellout crowd at the Ice Box on Saturday.

Fargo would strike first in the frame, as they broke in on a rush and put a puck past and took the early lead. Midway through the frame, a Fargo player collided with Prowse in the net, forcing the Stars to take Prowse out of the game and Charles Menard to enter for the rest of the weekend. Fargo would lead by one after the first 20 minutes.

The first frame would give way to a wild second period, the Stars would take the early lead in the frame on goals by Nik Young (Clarkson) and Josef Eichler. Fargo would respond to make it 2-2, and then Lincoln would take another lead with a Cooper Williams (Lake Superior State) tally. Fargo would respond again 17 seconds later to tie it up 3-3. There were 10 total penalties in the period, and the frame would end with the game tied heading into the final period of the weekend.

Both teams would go scoreless in the third, and in the extra frame, sending the matchup to the shootout. Alex Pelletier (Boston College) would put home the lone goal in the shootout, delivering the Stars to the 4-3 win.

