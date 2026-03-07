Strong Second Propels Stars to Win in Muskegon

Published on March 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







MUSKEGON, MI- The Lincoln Stars (25-23-4-1) won their third straight game and second straight on the road with a 5-2 win over Muskegon on Friday night.

Lincoln would come out of the gates with a flurry of chances, out-shooting Muskegon 6-0 through the first five minutes, but could not put home a goal. The Lumberjacks would respond by out-shooting the Stars 8-5 through the remainder of the frame, and would put home the first goal with 88 seconds left in the period on a scramble in front of the net of Stars goaltender Will Prowse. The Lumberjacks would take the lead into the first intermission.

The second period would provide a lot of good for the Stars. Lincoln would tie the game up with a Nik Young (Clarkson) wrist-shot from just above the left-circle. Five minutes later, Lincoln would add a power-play tally from Will Kortan as he swatted an airborne puck past the Muskegon goalie to give the Stars the lead. Less than two minutes after that tally, Michigan native Cooper Williams (Lake Superior State) would find himself free below the hash-marks and fire home the rubber to give the Stars the 3-1 lead. Lincoln would take the advantage into the third period.

Lincoln would strike quickly in the third, with Kade Kohansi (UM-Duluth) winning a battle in front of the net for a greasy goal to give the Stars the three-goal-lead. The Lumberjacks would strike on the power-play to make it a two-goal game once more, but Alex Pelletier (Boston College) would find the empty-net late in the game for his 43rd goal of the season and send the Stars into the night as winners of five of their last six games.

The Stars return to action tomorrow at 5:05 p.m. CST against the Lumberjacks.







