Tri-City Opens Two-Game Set with Sioux Falls Friday Night in Kearney

Published on March 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm open a two-game series with the Sioux Falls Stampede on Friday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.

Tri-City has a magic number of one standings point to clinch an eighth consecutive berth to the Clark Cup playoffs. A Storm regulation/overtime win or Waterloo regulation loss this evening at Chicago would punch Tri-City's ticket. The Storm could also clinch with an overtime or shootout loss and Waterloo overtime or shootout loss.

Kids tickets are $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.

Friday's contest will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

Tri-City (25-21-5, 55 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Swept by Lincoln in home-and-home series last weekend; dropped 2-1 game on road Saturday, 7-1 contest at home Friday

Saturday: Carson Pilgrim tallied Tri-City's lone goal on a third period power play...was Warroad, Minnesota native's team-leading 16th marker of the year

Saturday: netminder Owen Nelson halted 26 of 28 Lincoln shots

Saturday: Tri-City power play went 1-for-6

Team Notes:

Lost back-to-back games for first time since Sunday, February 1 (3-1 loss vs. Des Moines) and Friday, February 6 (2-0 loss at Madison)

Tonight's matchup is the first of eight consecutive home games, the longest such stretch of the year...next road game is Sunday, March 29 at Sioux City

Victorious in 10 of past 14 matchups

13-5-1 record since January 1

Team defense ranks fifth in USHL at 2.86 goals allowed per game

Penalty kill (85.2%) ranks first in USHL

Have converted on two of the past 23 power play attempts (8.7%)

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin: Has put up 12 points (5-7-12) over his past ten games...33 points this season place sixth among USHL defenseman...nine goals tie for third among USHL blue liners...five power play goals tie for second among league defenseman

Carson Pilgrim: five points (3-2-5) over his past five games

Owen Nelson: has won five of his past six starts...logged .948 save percentage over last six starts (165 saves on 174 shots)...2.74 goals against average places tenth among USHL netminders

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders...899 saves rank third... .915 save percentage is tied for third...2.58 goals against average places ninth

Oliver Ozogany: 92 shots this season rank fourth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (16-19-35) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (9-24-33) follows

Sioux Falls (34-15-2, 70 pts, 1st place Western Conf.)

Won 11 of past 13 games

Defeated Des Moines 3-1 on road Saturday, knocked off Lincoln 3-0 on road Thursday

Saturday: Matthew Grimes, Joey Macrina, Wade Weil produced Stampede goals

Netminder Linards Feldbergs halted 25 of 26 Buccaneer shots

Thomas Zocco (16-40-56) leads Sioux Falls and places fifth among USHL players in points...Logan Renkowski (35-15-50) follows, ranking second among USHL skaters in goals

Season series: Friday's matchup is the third of four regular season meetings between Tri-City and Sioux Falls during 2025-2026 and the first at Viaero Center. The teams split the first two games of their season series in October at Sioux Falls.







