Fighting Five: Saints Host Steel to Finish Weekend

Published on March 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (33-15-3-0, 69 pts) host the Chicago Steel (23-20-6-2, 54 pts) to finish the weekend on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Century

On Friday night, Colin Frank made Saints history as the 11th player in Tier-I Franchise history to reach 100 career points in the USHL. Frank hit the milestone with the first of his two power-play goals in the third period against Des Moines.

Frank has 26 goals to lead the Fighting Saints this season and 46 points in 41 games this year. The forward logged three points on Friday in a 5-1 win over the Bucs.

2. Saints Shorties

Dante Josefsson-Westling scored the team's 10th shorthanded goal of the season on Friday, setting a franchise record for a single season. The previous record of nine was set in 2017-18.

Josefsson-Westling has scored four of those, tying the team record by an individual for a single season. Zemgus Girgensons (2010-11), Seamus Malone (2013-14) and Colin Theisen (2016-17) have all scored four shorthanded goals in a season, but no Saint has reached five in the team's Tier-I history.

3. Dubuque Defense

For the third-straight game, the Fighting Saints allowed less than three goals in Friday's win. Dubuque's goaltenders have combined for a .952 save percentage during the last three games, all victories for the Saints.

Vojtech Hambálek made 30 saves on 31 shots in Friday's win, backing up a 25-26 performance last Friday against Waterloo. Michael Chambre's first win as a Saint came last Saturday against Waterloo when the goaltender made 24 saves on 26 shots.

4. Playoff Picture

With 11 games remaining in the regular season, the Fighting Saints are two points behind Green Bay for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The top two teams in the conference earn a bye through the first round of the playoffs.

Dubuque has a magic number of seven points to clinch a 15th-straight playoff appearance and a win on Saturday would drop that number to three.

5. Steel Stock

The Steel began the weekend with points in six of the last 10 and scored three goals in the third period to beat Waterloo 5-2 on Friday.

Brady Kudrick scored twice in the win and has three goals in the last two games. Kudrick has points in eight of his last nine games for Chicago entering the final matchup against the Saints this season.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







