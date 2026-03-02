Kenny Connors Slated for NHL Debut on Monday

Published on March 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Former Fighting Saint Kenny Connors is scheduled to make his NHL Debut for the Los Angeles Kings on Monday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Connors skated for Dubuque for two seasons from 2020-2022, playing in 111 games and registering 74 points. His time in Dubuque culminated when he was selected by Los Angeles in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

"A true competitor and student of the game, Kenny made a positive impact both on and off the ice as a Fighting Saint," said Fighting Saints Head Coach Evan Dixon, who served as an assistant during Connors' time in Dubuque. "We are proud and grateful to have been a part of his journey to the NHL."

After three successful seasons at UMass where he logged 77 points in 109 games, Connors has spent the start of this season with the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign. Through his first 49 professional games, Connors has nine goals and 29 points.

Connors joins his former Fighting Saints teammate Stephen Halliday as the second member from the 2021-22 team to make his NHL Debut this season.

"What an accomplishment for Kenny," Dixon added. "We are so happy for him and his family."







