Norringer Earns USHL Forward of the Week Honors for Regular Season Week 23

Published on March 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - This past weekend, the Muskegon Lumberjacks picked up a two-game weekend sweep over the Omaha Lancers. In the two games, the Jacks outscored their opponent 10-5. Viktor Norringer (Kungsbacka, SWE) had a point on 7/10 Jacks goals, earning him his first USHL Forward of the Week honor.

Friday night's game brought 4 points for Norringer, who was the difference maker in a tightly contested 5-3 win for the Lumberjacks. His first point was a secondary assist on the game's first goal scored by Ty Bergeron (Flat Rock, MI), helping the Jacks take a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, the Lancers held a 2-1 lead, but a pair of goals tied the game, and Muskegon regained the lead. The first was a power play goal from Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE) in which Norringer again picked up a secondary assist. Moments later, Norringer scored his first goal of the weekend while leading a rush into the offensive zone. Despite being surrounded by three Lancers, Norringer ripped a shot to the back of the net.

In the third period, the game was tied 3-3 when Norringer scored his second goal, his 4th point of the game. The game-winning goal saw Norringer pick up the puck on the near side wall and cut towards the middle of the slot before sending it to the top corner of the net.

Saturday's game brought another three points for Norringer. 2 goals and an assist. The lone assist came in the final minute of the first period. Norringer skated up the ice alongside Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) on an odd-man rush into the offensive zone. Stewart slid the puck from the near side circle to Danny Klaers (Wayzata, MN) in the crease for an easy tap-in goal.

Again, the Lancers tied the game in the second period, so again Norringer scored the game-winning goal. This time, Norringer received a pass in the middle of the slot from Nathan Larioza (Los Gatos, CA), where he wired a shot to the back of the net.

Giving the Lumberjacks a bit of breathing room in the third period, Norringer scored a power-play goal off a pretty on-timer on the far side of the ice. Niles Benson (Tampa, FL) slid Norringer a pass on the far side, leading to the 4th goal, 7th point of the weekend for the Nashville Predators draft pick.

With his seven-point performance, Norringer is the third Lumberjack to reach 40 points this season, now with 42 in 41 games played. He joins Stewart and Novotny as the only point-per-game producers on the Jacks' active roster, and is one of only 27 players from around the league to do so.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.