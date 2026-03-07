Steel Surge to 5-2 Win with Three Third Period Goals

GENEVA, IL - The Chicago Steel (23-20-6-2, 54 pts.) scored three times in the final 9:55 of regulation to break a 2-2 tie and top the Waterloo Black Hawks (13-33-2-2, 30 pts.) 5-2 at Fox Valley Ice Arena Friday night.

After former Black Hawk Adyn Merrick gave Chicago a 3-2 lead halfway through the third period, the Steel scored twice on a five-minute power play near the end of regulation for their second five-goal game in the last three outings.

Jackson Crowder opened the scoring with his 18th goal of the season. Brady Kudrick potted his 15th and 16th goals with one on the power play. Merrick scored his 11th goal and Ryland Rooney scored his 13th goal.

Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara stopped 23 of 25 shots to record his ninth win of the season and third in five games.

Just under two minutes into the contest, a scuffle broke out between Trevor Shorter and Travis Lefere, but Shorter was sent to the box, giving Waterloo an advantage.

The Black Hawks moved the puck around the offensive zone for most of the two minutes but couldn't cash in.

Minutes later, James Scantlebury stripped a defender and nudged the puck to Crowder, who ripped a shot past Waterloo goalie Dane Callaway to put the Steel ahead 1-0.

At 15:11, Waterloo turned the puck over in its defending end after a Steel dump-in. Luke Goukler dished to Crowder, who sent a pass to the point where Kudrick smoked a one-timer that beat Callaway to make it 2-0.

Waterloo led in shots 12-9 after the first period.

The Black Hawks needed just 37 seconds in the middle frame to get on the board when Adam Timm circled behind the net and sent a pass to an open Cullen Emery, who fired past Louhivaara to make it a 2-1 game.

Chicago was issued back-to-back penalties around the midway point of the second period and killed the first one, but Waterloo broke down the door on the second opportunity.

Off a tie-up off a faceoff in Chicago's end, Trevor O'Donohue collected the puck and nicely stickhandled into open space before lifting a shot past Louhivaara to tie the game at 2-2.

The Steel went to the power play with 34 seconds remaining in the period, getting one and a half minutes of time with fresh ice in the third.

The Black Hawks killed the penalty to open the third period and keep the game tied.

Chicago took its lead back at 10:05 of the third when Crowder fed Merrick, who dangled from the slot and around Callaway for a nifty goal to make it 3-2.

Waterloo pestered the Steel to even the score, but a five-minute major penalty with under five minutes left doomed the Black Hawks.

Just under one minute into the power play, a cross-ice pass from Goukler to Crowder was partially broken up, but Crowder still got a shot away. Callaway made the initial stop, but Kudrick was there to shovel the rebound into the back of the net to make it 4-2 Steel.

Chicago added one more to its count when Rooney pounced on a rebound off a shot from Crowder to put the finishing touch on the 5-2 win.

Chicago will travel to Dubuque on Saturday, March 7, and will then return home for Rusty's Birthday and a Mascot Hockey Game during intermission when they host Waterloo on Sunday, March 8 at 3:05 pm.

