Capitols Stun Steel with Late Third Period Goal

Published on March 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - Madison's Max Rider scored a pair of goals, including a power play goal with 1:06 left in regulation to lift the Madison Capitols (27-20-0-3, 57 pts.) to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Steel (22-20-6-2, 52 pts.) Saturday night in front of a Fox Valley Ice Arena record crowd of 2,542.

Brady Kudrick scored his 14th goal of the season for Chicago's only goal of the night. Veeti Louhivaara stopped 24 of 26 shots in defeat.

Chicago has been limited to one goal in consecutive home games and has lost four straight at home.

The crowd broke the previous record set on Feb. 17, 2024, for the Chicago Steel: The Eras Night.

The first period saw Madison earn the only power play advantage, but the Steel penalty kill was up to the task. The Capitols outshot the Steel 14-7 in the first period.

The Steel scored their first and only goal just over five minutes into the middle period when Cole Tuminaro released a wrist shot from the right point that was deflected by Kudrick past Madison goalie Caleb Heil to put Chicago ahead 1-0.

Madison responded under four minutes later when Heil played the puck around the boards to jumpstart a Capitols breakout. Caleb Pittsley carried down the right wing and sauced a pass to Rider, who fired past Louhivaara to tie the game at 1-1.

The Steel failed to score on its first power play opportunity which came with under eight minutes to go in the second period, and Madison led in shots 23-15 heading to the third in a deadlocked game.

Chicago went to the power play early in the third period but couldn't convert.

The Steel had another power play minutes later, but a penalty canceled out the advantage.

A Steel penalty with just over one minute left in regulation gave the Capitols a crucial power play.

Just 13 seconds into the advantage, a left-point shot from Nolen Geerdes was deflected by Sam Kappell and initially stopped by Louhivaara, but Rider pounced on the rebound to give Madison a 2-1 lead with 1:06 left.

The Steel pulled Louhivaara with 18 seconds left for a last-gasp attempt to tie the game, but Madison shut the door.

Chicago will play three games next weekend, including hosting Waterloo for Chart Toppers Night presented by Hammer & Nails - Geneva with an LED Flame Giveaway for the first 500 fans on Friday, March 6 at 7:05 pm. After a road trip to Dubuque on Saturday, March 7, Chicago will return home for Rusty's Birthday and a Mascot Hockey Game during intermission when they host Waterloo on Sunday, March 8 at 3:05 pm.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, March 6 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks (7:05 pm CT) | Chart Toppers Night presented by Hammer & Nails - Geneva | LED Flame Giveaway (first 500 fans) Saturday, March 7 at Dubuque Fighting Saints (7:05 pm CT) Sunday, March 8 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks (3:05 pm CT) | Rusty's Birthday with Intermission Mascot Hockey Game







United States Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

Capitols Stun Steel with Late Third Period Goal - Chicago Steel

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.