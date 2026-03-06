Stars Visit Muskegon in Final Out-Of-State Series of Regular Season

WHEN: FRIDAY MARCH 6th, 6:10 PM CST, SATURDAY MARCH 7th, 5:05 PM CST

WHERE: TRINITY HEALTH ARENA

WATCH: FloHockey

LISTEN: MixLr.com/LincolnStars

STARS 2025-26 RECORD: 24-23-4-1

LUMBERJACKS 2025-26 RECORD: 32-18-0-1

REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS LIN MUS

GOALS PER-GAME 3.08 3.45

GOALS ALLOWED PER-GAME 3.06 2.86

POWER-PLAY % 18.6% (34/183) 24.8% (31/125)

PENALTY KILL % 78.1% (150/192) 77.4% (113/146)

SHORT HANDED GOALS 7 3

LAST TIME OUT

The Stars played three games last week and secured four out of a possible six standings points with a loss to Sioux Falls, and two wins against the Tri-City Storm. Lincoln was shut out at the Ice Box on Thursday night before rebounding and outscoring the Storm 9-2 over the final two games of the weekend. Alex Pelletier (Boston College) tallied three goals over the weekend, Layne Loomer (Miami) added two, and the Stars depth secured the two victories and brought Lincoln to within two points of third place in the USHL's Western Conference.

PLAYOFF POSITIONING

Lincoln can clinch a playoff spot this weekend and their fifth-straight berth under Rocky Russo with these scenarios.

If Lincoln collects three or more points on the weekend, The Stars will clinch their fifth-straight playoff berth.

If Lincoln splits the series with the Lumberjacks and Waterloo splits their games against Chicago and Cedar Rapids, the Stars clinch.

If Waterloo loses both of their games this weekend, the Stars will clinch regardless of Lincoln's performance.

THE LUMBERJACKS

Muskegon comes into this weekend on the heels of a sweep on the road in Omaha against the Lancers last weekend. Viktor Norringer was named the USHL Forward of the Week after he collected seven points (4+3) in the Lumberjacks wins. The Lumberjacks sit in fourth-place in the East, just two points behind Dubuque for third, and six points behind Green Bay as they search for a first-round bye in the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Muskegon sports the fifth-best power-play in the USHL at 24.8%, spearheaded by Drew Stewart's eight power-play goals. On the flip-side, the Lumberjacks are the fourth-least penalized team in the USHL, but have the fifth-worst penalty-killing percentage in the league at 77.4%

HOW TO TUNE IN

Both games this weekend will be broadcast on FloHockey and the Lincoln Stars MixLr page with Alexander Fern on the call. BIG 10 Sports Bar & Grill is hosting a watch-party for the game on Friday night.







