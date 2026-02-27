Stars Fall to Stampede Thursday Night
Published on February 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars (22-23-4-0) fell at the Ice Box to the Sioux Falls Stampede 3-0 on Thursday night.
Sioux Falls would strike first in the game, 5:59 in with a power-play tally. The Stampede would take the lead into the first intermission.
The second period began the same as the first, with Sioux Falls scoring 5:59 into the middle frame. The two teams would combine for 88 penalty minutes in the second, but Sioux Falls would take the two-goal lead into the third and final period.
The Stampede would add an empty-net tally in the third, and take the game 3-0.
Lincoln returns to action on Friday night at 7:05 against the Tri-City Storm.
United States Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2026
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Hawks to Open Series - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Feldbergs Shuts out Stars After Heated Battle - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Stars Fall to Stampede Thursday Night - Lincoln Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.