Stars Fall to Stampede Thursday Night

Published on February 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars (22-23-4-0) fell at the Ice Box to the Sioux Falls Stampede 3-0 on Thursday night.

Sioux Falls would strike first in the game, 5:59 in with a power-play tally. The Stampede would take the lead into the first intermission.

The second period began the same as the first, with Sioux Falls scoring 5:59 into the middle frame. The two teams would combine for 88 penalty minutes in the second, but Sioux Falls would take the two-goal lead into the third and final period.

The Stampede would add an empty-net tally in the third, and take the game 3-0.

Lincoln returns to action on Friday night at 7:05 against the Tri-City Storm.







