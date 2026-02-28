Saints Roll to Win over Hawks on Friday

Published on February 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (31-15-3-0, 65 pts) skated to a 4-1 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks (12-31-2-2, 28 pts) on home ice on Friday night.

Caden Dabrowski's power-play goal at 6:56 of the second period made the difference for the Fighting Saints on Friday. Dabrowski scored his first of two on the night with the power-play tally and has three multi-goal games in his last six games for 11 on the season.

At the time, the game was tied at one with Michael Barron making more Saints history in the first period. Barron's 15th goal at 7:02 in the first was the 52nd of his career, placing him fourth all-time in team history in scoring. The point also tied the forward for third all-time with Seamus Malone 131 points for the Saints. Masun Fleece logged an assist for his first of two helpers on the night.

Joining Fleece and Dabrowski with two-point nights were Dabrowski's linemates, Eetu Orpana and Melvin Ekman. Orpana scored a shorthanded goal late in the second to give Dubuque its first multi-goal lead of the night, while Ekman assisted on both of Dabrowski's goals.

Vojtěch Hambálek made 25 saves on 26 shots in his 23rd win of the season for the Fighting Saints, helping Dubuque to a perfect night on five penalty-kill chances. The Saints finished the night with a goal on a pair of power-play chances.

The Saints meet the Hawks again on Saturday, hitting the road to Waterloo for the first time this season.







