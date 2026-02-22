Saints Fight to Force Overtime, Fall to Riders

Published on February 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (30-15-3-0, 63 pts) fell 5-4 in overtime to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (23-16-3-5, 54 pts) on Saturday night.

Despite scoring first, the Fighting Saints trailed for much of regulation time. Late in the third period, trailing 4-3, Xavier Lieb scored his seventh goal of the season to tie the game and help the Saints to a point.

It was the second deficit Dubuque erased in the matchup, erasing a 3-1 deficit with two goals late in the second period. The Saints cut the Riders' lead to 3-2 with 4:06 remaining in the second on Eetu Orpana's 10th goal of the season. Just two minutes later, Masun Fleece converted a penalty shot to tie the game for the Fighting Saints.

Goaltender Michael Chambre was under pressure throughout the game as the Saints allowed 41 shots in the loss. Chambre made 36 saves for the Saints in his team debut.

Two Cedar Rapids goals came on the power play, marking the second-straight game allowing two power-play goals for Dubuque. The Riders took a 2-1 lead in the first with a power-play goal before scoring in the third to go ahead 4-3.

The Saints scored once on three power-play chances and killed the other three Cedar Rapids opportunities. Melvin Ekman scored the opening goal for Dubuque with his 17th of the season, but the lead lasted just 57 seconds and the game was tied at one after five minutes.

Dubuque opened the scoring in both games this weekend, but could not muster a victory. The Saints finish the weekend in third place in the Eastern Conference, trailing Green Bay by one point in the standings.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.