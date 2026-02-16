Colin Frank Named USHL Forward of the Week

Published on February 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints forward Colin Frank has been named the USHL Forward of the Week following a milestone weekend in Plymouth, Michigan against the USA NTDP U17s.

Frank scored three times and added a pair of assists in two wins over the U17s, including a two-point game on Saturday in his 150th career game for the Fighting Saints. Frank became just the 17th Fighting Saint to reach 150 games played, and did so in style, completing his 12th multi-point game of the season.

"Forward of the Week caps off a special weekend for Colin after playing in his 150th game for the Fighting Saints," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "He continues to make a tremendous impact for our team, both on and off the Ice."

Frank's big weekend brought his season point total to 41 on 24 goals and 17 assists. Frank trails only Teddy Merrill (25) for the team lead in goals. The Ladera Ranch, California native leads the Fighting Saints with 1.14 points per game.

Overall, Frank has three-straight multi-point outings to set a new career-high with 41 points. Last season, Frank logged 40 points over 56 games for the Fighting Saints.

In his third season in Dubuque, Frank has 41 points over just 36 games for the Fighting Saints. His 41 points rank third on the Fighting Saints, trailing only Michael Barron (50) and Merrill (48).

Frank, and his Fighting Saints teammates, return to action this weekend with Eastern Conference matchups against Green Bay and Cedar Rapids.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.