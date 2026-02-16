Frank, Laylin, Henriquez Named Players of the Week

Published on February 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Colin Frank, Bode Laylin, and Leo Henriquez have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Feb. 9, and Sunday, Feb. 15.

Colin Frank, F, Dubuque Fighting Saints

NCAA Commitment: University of Connecticut

Recorded five points on three goals and two assists, helping the Fighting Saints to a pair of wins against the NTDP U17 team.

Scored twice and had an assist in Friday's 7-3 win, then added one goal and one assist in Saturday's 6-2 victory. He opened the scoring for Dubuque in both games and is on a three-game point streak with four goals and three assists in the stretch.

Finished the weekend with five shots and a +1 rating.

Bode Laylin, D, Tri-City Storm

NCAA Commitment: University of St. Thomas

Tied USHL defensemen in scoring with three goals and two assists.

Scored twice for Tri-City in its 3-2 win against Chicago on Saturday, then tallied the game-winning goal and two helpers in the Storm's 4-3 overtime victory against the Steel. He has five multi-point games since the turn of the calendar year.

Finished with four shots and a +5 rating.

Leo Henriquez, G, Green Bay Gamblers

NCAA Commitment: University of New Hampshire

Posted back-to-back shutouts, the first two of his USHL career, and scored to cap a weekend sweep for the Gamblers against the Stars.

Recorded 22 saves in Friday's 2-0 win, then made all 21 stops in Saturday's 5-0 victory, where he scored on an empty net with 1:30 left in regulation.

Leads USHL goalies with a 2.00 goals against average and is tied for the lead with a .926 save percentage.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.