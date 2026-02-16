Fighting Saints Acquire Goaltender Michael Chambre from Waterloo

Dubuque, IA - The Fighting Saints have acquired goaltender Michael Chambre from the Waterloo Black Hawks in exchange for goaltender Owen Crudale and a 2026 Phase II 4th Round Pick.

Chambre joins the Saints after playing 17 games for Waterloo this season, logging a .909 save percentage for the Hawks. Chambre began his USHL career with the USA NTDP in 2021-22 before joining Sioux Falls for the 2023-24 season. The Fort Myers, Florida native played 10 games over the last two seasons at Mercyhurst University before returning to the USHL in Waterloo.

"Michael is an experienced USHL and NCAA goaltender that is extremely motivated to win and earn another opportunity at the NCAA level," said Fighting Saints General Manager Trevor Edwards. "We believe this competition in the net will improve our overall chances to be successful in an incredibly competitive USHL Eastern Conference."

Chambre has played in 77 games at the USHL level in his career between the NTDP, Sioux Falls and Waterloo. Over his career, he has an .884 save percentage and is enjoying a career-best with his .909-mark so far this season.

The Saints sent Crudale to Waterloo in the trade after the goaltender played in 14 games for Dubuque and earned a college commitment to Army West Point.

"We would like to thank Owen for all his work this season and congratulate him on his commitment to Army," said Edwards. "Owen is a great teammate and I know it was not easy for him or the group to see him move on."

The Saints newest goaltender, Chambre, stands at 6-2, 185 and will join the Saints active roster immediately.

Dubuque returns to action this weekend, putting a four-game win streak on the line in matchups against Green Bay and Cedar Rapids.







