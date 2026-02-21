Fighting Five: Saints Visit RoughRiders to End Weekend

Published on February 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (30-15-2-0, 62 pts) visit the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (22-16-3-5, 52 pts) to finish the eight-game season series on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Final Fix

Saturday is the final game of an eight-game season series between the Fighting Saints and the RoughRiders. Dubuque has won four of the first seven matchups after sweeping a home-and-home on Feb. 6-7.

The win in Cedar Rapids was the Saints' first of the season on the road after being outscored 12-5 over the first two games. On Feb. 7, Dubuque responded with an 8-2 win.

2. Saints Scenes

Saints forwards Michael Barron and Colin Frank continue to search for individual milestones this weekend. After two points on Friday, Frank has 98 for his career. Over 151 games, Frank would be the 11th Fighting Saint to reach the century mark.

Barron, the 10th Saint to reach 100 career points, is one point shy of tying Seamus Malone for third all-time in team history at 131.

3. Hot Hand

Caden Dabrowski scored his ninth goal of the season in Friday's loss to Green Bay, his sixth goal over the last four games.

Dabrowski's stretch began on Feb. 7 in Cedar Rapids with his first-career multi-goal game. Overall, the rookie forward has a five-game point streak, the longest of his career.

4. Bumper to Bumper

After Friday's results across the Eastern Conference, the gap lessened between the Saints and the teams trailing them. The Saints hold the tiebreaker over Green Bay as the teams enter play Saturday with 62 points apiece.

Muskegon trails by a single point in fourth place after a loss at home to Sioux City on Friday. Youngstown continues to lead the conference with 70 points after a win in Waterloo on Friday.

5. Rider Rinse

The RoughRiders opened the scoring on Friday night at home against Chicago with Nick Romeo's team-leading 20th goal just 16 seconds into regulation.

Despite outshooting Chicago 40-26, the Riders fell 3-2 in overtime to the Steel. Since a win over the Saints on Jan. 17, the Riders are just 3-6-1-1 over the last 11 games.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. at ImOn Ice Arena. The game is available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.