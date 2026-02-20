Tri-City Back Home to Open Two-Game Set with U.S. National Team Development Program Under-17 Squad Friday Night

Published on February 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm open a two-game series with the United States National Team Development Program Under-17 team on Friday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.

Kids tickets are $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.

The game will also be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

Tri-City (23-19-5, 51 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Swept Chicago in two-game road series across Saturday (3-2 win) and Sunday (4-3 OT win)

Saturday: Bode Laylin tallied overtime game-winning goal...Carson Pilgrim scored twice to record his first career multi-goal game...Connor Brown also registered a goal for Tri-City

Saturday: Netminder Michal Pradel won his second straight start, stopping 23 of 26 shots

Team Notes:

Won eight of past ten games (tied for second-best record among USHL teams during stretch)

11-3-1 record since January 1

11 of next 12 games will take place at Viaero Center (15 games remain in regular season)

Team defense ranks 5th in USHL at 2.89 goals allowed per game

Penalty kill (85.9%) ranks first in USHL

10-1-5 in one-goal games this season but 5-7-0 in two-goal games

Friday is fifth game in string of six straight against Eastern Conference opponents, the longest such stretch of the year

Limited to 28 shots on goal or less in six consecutive games

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin: Named USHL Defenseman of the Week for games played between February 9-February 15...picked up award for second time in three weeks...registered five points (3-2-5) over two-game set at Chicago last weekend...has put up 11 points (5-6-11) over his past six games...nine goals tie for second among USHL defenseman...32 points this season tie for third among league blue liners...five power play goals tie for second among league defenseman

Carson Pilgrim: 18 points (7-11-18) over his past 15 games

Michal Pradel: has won eight of his past 11 starts...four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders... .918 save percentage is third...839 saves rank fourth...2.48 goals against average places seventh

Owen Nelson: has won four straight starts...logged .944 save percentage over last four starts (118 saves on 125 shots)

Oliver Ozogany: 83 shots this season place fourth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for fifth among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (14-19-33) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (9-23-32) follows

U.S. National Team Development Program Under-17 Team (13-23-6)

Dropped three consecutive games

Swept by Dubuque in two-game home series last weekend...fell 6-2 Saturday, 7-3 Friday

Saturday: Rocco Pelosi, Christian Semetsis, Nolan Fitzhenry tallied goals

Saturday: Goaltender Eli Winters stopped 28 of 35 Fighting Saints attempts

Brayden Willis (16-25-41) leads team in scoring...Nolan Fitzhenry (20-20-40) follows

Season series: This weekend's pair of games are the only meetings between Tri-City and the U.S. National Team Development Program during 2025-2026.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.