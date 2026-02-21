Smith's Go-Ahead Goal with Seven Seconds Remaining Hands Storm 2-1 Friday Night Victory over U.S. National Team Development Program

Published on February 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Brecken Smith's tie-breaking goal with seven seconds to go in regulation powered the Tri-City Storm to a 2-1 victory over the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-17 team on Friday night at Viaero Center.

Tri-City, who trailed 1-0 at the start of Friday's third period, strung together more late-game magic to collect its fourth straight win. The Storm have trailed by one goal at the start of the third period in each of the last three games. They have won all three.

Tri-City (24-19-5, 53 pts) improved to a season-high five games above .500. The U.S. National Team Development Program Under-17 squad (13-24-6) has dropped four consecutive games.

Smith rushed into the NTDP zone as the game's final seconds ticked away. As he approached the right faceoff circle, the Ferris State commit swiped a snapshot toward NTDP goaltender Nate Chizik. The puck snuck through Chizik's blocker side and to the back of the cage for Smith's third game-winning goal of the season.

Early in the frame, Tri-City evened the contest on a Noah LaPointe shot from the left half wall. As the Storm controlled in their offensive zone, LaPointe flung a puck that squeaked through Chizik's five-hole for his third marker of the campaign.

LaPointe's tally wiped a long-standing NTDP lead that was gained at the 9:25 mark of the opening period. Alexander Milojevic ripped a snapshot near the left faceoff circle beyond Tri-City netminder Michal Pradel. It was the Chicago native's seventh marker of the campaign.

LaPointe was the game's only player to log multiple points. It was the Arizona State commit's first multi-goal game of the season. LaPointe's last multi-point performance came as a member of the Chicago Steel on March 23, 2025 against NTDP.

Pradel won his third straight start, stopping 27 of 28 NTDP shots. Chizik, who suffered the loss, halted 38 of 40 Storm attempts.

Up next: Tri-City ends its two-game series with the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-17 squad on Saturday at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT.

