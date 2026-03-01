Barron Makes More History as Saints Sweep

Published on February 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Waterloo, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (32-15-3-0, 67 pts) skated to a 5-2 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks (12-32-2-2, 28 pts) as Michael Barron reached third place on Dubuque's all-time point scoring list.

Barron helped Dubuque start the scoring, assisting on Masun Fleece's 22nd goal early in the first period. The assist was Barron's 132nd career point, passing Seamus Malone for third all-time in Dubuque history. Barron leads the Saints with 38 assists and 53 points.

The Saints added to the lead early in the second period with Kane Johnson setting up Kris Richards on the rush. Johnson recorded his first career two-assist game, later setting up Gavin Lock's 19th goal of the season to put Dubuque ahead 4-2 in the third period.

Caden Dabrowski stayed hot for Dubuque with a two-point night and another goal, his ninth goal in the last seven games. Dabrowski has 11 goals this season and finished the weekend with three tallies. He added an assist on Melvin Ekman's empty-netter in the final minutes.

Michael Chambre earned his first win as a Fighting Saint, making 21 saves on 23 shots in the win. The goaltender helped the Saints finish a perfect weekend on the penalty kill against Waterloo, keeping the Hawks off the board on four power-play chances in the game. Overall, the Saints stopped all nine power plays this weekend for Waterloo.

Dubuque finished the weekend with four points, gaining one on Green Bay and two on Youngstown. Dubuque visits Des Moines and hosts Chicago next weekend before two-straight weekends against Youngstown and Green Bay, the two teams ahead of Dubuque in the Eastern Conference.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.