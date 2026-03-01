Stampede Earn Another Weekend Sweep with 3-1 Win over Buccaneers

Published on February 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned another weekend sweep with a 3-1 win in West Des Moines tonight. Matthew Grimes opened the scoring, while Joey Macrina and fellow defenseman Wade Weil added goals. Linards Feldbergs continued to impress with a 25-save performance.

The first period stayed relatively tame between the two teams, who have developed an intense rivalry this season. At 6:50, the Buccaneers were called for the first penalty of the game, but the Stampede power play was unable to convert. The Herd then needed to kill off a Matthew Grimes holding penalty, which they successfully did. Before the end of the period, the Stampede had another power-play opportunity but once again came up short. Despite outshooting the Buccaneers 14-6, the Stampede failed to net a goal in the opening frame.

They changed that early in the second period when defenseman Matthew Grimes sent the puck five-hole just 16 seconds in. He was assisted by newly acquired Jake Stuart. Des Moines quickly responded 34 seconds later with a goal from Riley Zupfer. At 3:17, the Stampede regained the lead on a goal by Joey Macrina. Macrina scored his 16th of the season by knocking in a shot from Matthew Grimes. Thomas Holtby was also credited with an assist on the play.

After the Stampede's second goal, tensions between the two teams escalated. Wade Weil was called for an interference minor at 4:52. The Stampede successfully killed off the penalty but were called for another one ten minutes later. Anthony Bongo collided with a Des Moines player, and no penalty was initially called. After review, officials assessed Bongo a tripping minor. The Stampede bench was confused by the call, as only major penalties are reviewable. During the discussion with officials, a delay-of-game bench minor was assessed to the Stampede coaching staff. The two penalties put the Stampede on a 5-on-3 penalty kill. With 12 seconds remaining in the kill, the Buccaneers were called for too many men on the ice, ending the advantage and giving the Stampede a power play of their own. Once again, however, the Stampede were unable to convert.

Tensions reached their peak at the end of the second period when Jack Brauti lost his helmet during a scrum. The play resulted in another Stampede power play to start the third period, but their struggles with the man advantage continued as they failed to score. At 8:28 of the third, the Stampede extended their lead to 3-1 on a goal by defenseman Wade Weil. Weil earned his third goal of the season with a quick shot from in front of the net. He was assisted by affiliates Isaac Davis and Joey Macrina.

With 3:31 remaining in the game, Des Moines goaltender Andrei Nikolayev went to the bench for the extra attacker. Sioux Falls had a couple of empty-net opportunities but were unable to capitalize.

The Stampede outshot the Buccaneers 29-26.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs delivered another stellar performance between the pipes, making 25 saves. He is now 27-11-1 on the season with a .911 save percentage and a 2.54 goals-against average.

The Stampede continue their road trip with two games in Tri-City next weekend. They will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 20 for a two-game series against the Sioux City Musketeers.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.