Storm Visit Ice Box for Saturday Night Matchup with Stars

Published on February 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm close a home-and-home set and the regular season series with the Lincoln Stars on Saturday night at the Ice Box. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT.

The Stars are offering Storm fans $12 tickets for Saturday's game. To purchase, visit the following link: https://vivenu.com/event/685da97dad5cfccc261ab924/699dcf4ed83bef0157561c90

Tri-City has a magic number of three standings points to clinch an eighth consecutive berth to the Clark Cup playoffs. A Storm win and Waterloo loss in regulation, overtime, or shootout this evening versus Dubuque would punch Tri-City's ticket.

Saturday's contest will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

Tri-City (25-20-5, 55 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 7-1 contest at home to Lincoln on Friday

Friday: Cooper Ernewein tallied lone Tri-City goal

Friday: netminder Michal Pradel started game, halting 33 of 40 Lincoln shots he faced on the night

Friday: Lincoln's seven goals were most put up by a Storm opponent in one game this year

Friday: allowed two power play goals in one game for first time since Thursday, December 4 vs. Youngstown at USHL American Cup (3-1 loss)

Team Notes:

Five-game winning streak snapped yesterday, was tied for longest active in USHL (Green Bay)

Victorious in 10 of past 13 matchups

13-4-1 record since January 1

Tonight is final road game until Sunday, March 29 at Sioux City...Storm will play season-high eight consecutive home games after tonight

Team defense ranks fifth in USHL at 2.88 goals allowed per game

Penalty kill (85.1%) ranks second in USHL

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin: Has put up 12 points (5-7-12) over his past nine games...33 points this season place sixth among USHL defenseman...nine goals tie for third among USHL blue liners...five power play goals tie for second among league defenseman

Cooper Ernewein: has scored in back-to-back games for first time in USHL career...three points (2-1-3) over his past two games

Adam Obusek: has put up three points (1-2-3) over his past two games

Owen Nelson: has won five straight starts...logged .952 save percentage over last five starts (139 saves on 146 shots)...2.78 goals against average places tenth among USHL netminders

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders...899 saves rank third... .915 save percentage is fourth...2.58 goals against average places ninth

Oliver Ozogany: 88 shots this season rank fourth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (15-19-34) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (9-24-33) follows

Lincoln (23-23-5, 51 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Won three of past four games

Friday: Alex Pelletier (2), Layne Loomer (2), Jackson Rudh, Nik Young, Samuel Murin produced goals

Friday: goaltender Will Prowse shut down 18 of 19 Tri-City shots

Alex Pelletier (41-28-69) leads Stars and all USHL players in scoring...Layne Loomer (24-37-61) follows and places third among USHL players in scoring

Season series: Saturday's matchup is the last of nine regular season meetings between Tri-City and Lincoln during 2025-2026. The Storm are 3-4-1 against the Stars this season, including 1-2-0 at the Ice Box. Tri-City's nine matchups against Lincoln are more than any other opponent this year.







