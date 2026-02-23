Herd Can't Crack Force, Fall 3-2

Published on February 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede continued to struggle against the Fargo Force, falling 3-2. Brock Schultz and Logan Renkowski netted the Herd's two goals, while Linards Feldbergs kept the team alive with several key saves.

After playing short-handed the last two games, the Stampede entered this matchup with a full lineup. At 11:19 of the first period, the Stampede lost another player when Thomas Holtby was called for kneeing. He was initially assessed a minor penalty, but after a challenge from the Force, it was upgraded to a major penalty and a game misconduct. Impressively, the Stampede shut down the Force on the ensuing power play, thanks to strong saves from goaltender Linards Feldbergs. However, before the end of the period, the Force struck first. Nate Delladonna scored by beating defenseman Markus Jakobsen and slipping the puck five-hole past Feldbergs. The Herd pushed late in the period but were unable to capitalize, despite outshooting the Force 15-12.

The second period proved less eventful than the first. Feldbergs continued his strong performance between the pipes, making several key saves - including a couple without his stick. At 15:04, the Stampede earned their first power play of the night when JJ Monteiro was tripped. The opportunity was cut short, however, when Logan Renkowski was called for high-sticking. The penalty kill unit shut down the Force power play and kept the deficit at one goal.

The third period brought the most action. At 5:11, the Stampede went back on the power play. Just seven seconds into the advantage, the Herd netted their first goal of the game. Brock Schultz cleaned up a Ryder Betzold shot in front of the net to tie the contest. The momentum appeared to shift in the Herd's favor until 8:28, when the Force regained the lead. Shortly after, Wade Weil dropped the gloves with Brady Zugec, earning the takedown before both players headed to the locker room.

The Stampede continued to push for the equalizer, but the Force added insurance at 13:57. At 16:04, Fargo's Brooks Cullen was called for high-sticking, giving the Herd another power play opportunity. The Stampede capitalized, as Logan Renkowski buried a rebound goal - his 34th of the season. Unfortunately, the Herd could not find the tying goal and dropped another close contest to the Fargo Force.

Feldbergs once again played a key role, making 31 saves on 34 shots. His record moves to 25-11-1-0, and he holds a .907 save percentage with a 2.65 goals-against average.

With just a three-point lead in the Western Conference standings, the Stampede will hit the road to take on the Lincoln Stars on Thursday night before traveling to Des Moines for a Saturday matchup.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.