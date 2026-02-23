Lancers Blank Black Hawks Sunday

Omaha Lancers goaltender Nils Maurins has four wins during the 2025/26 season; three of them have been shutouts, including Sunday's 3-0 decision against the Waterloo Black Hawks at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Maurins was particularly strong in the second period, when he turned in a dozen saves. Sunday's game was the first time the Hawks have been shutout since a 3-0 loss to the Madison Capitols on January 9th.

The Lancers put 24 shots on goal in the first period, but they were frustrated on all of them by Hawks goalie Owen Crudale.

However, Omaha took the lead just 21 seconds into the second. Frantisek Netusil came flying up right wing and slipped a pass across the top of the crease where Kole Hyles was waiting to bang it into an open side. Then the Lancers struck again at 6:13 during a power play. Tanner Morgan's shot from the outside edge of the right circle hit Artyom Prima before skittering across the goal line.

The third period was a stalemate until the Lancers added an empty-netter by Netusil with nine seconds to go.

Waterloo outshot the Lancers in both the second and third, with the final shots adding to 38-28. Crudale stopped 35 of 37 he faced in the loss.

After Sunday's trip west, the Hawks go the opposite direction for their next game on Friday, visiting the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0

Omaha 0 2 1 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Di Chiara Oma (interference), 12:29.

2nd Period-1, Omaha, Hyles 16 (Netusil, De St. Hubert), 0:21. 2, Omaha, Prima 1 (Morgan, Israilov), 6:13 (PP). Penalties-Timm Wat (high sticking), 2:47; Schneider Wat (holding), 4:46.

3rd Period-3, Omaha, Netusil 6 (Lantz), 19:51 (EN). Penalties-Reynolds Oma (holding), 9:12.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 8-12-8-28. Omaha 24-10-4-38.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 2; Omaha 1 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Crudale 8-5-2-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Omaha, Roberts Maurins 4-14-1-2 (28 shots-28 saves).

A-2,817







