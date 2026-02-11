Gamblers Acquire Forward Chase Jette from the Waterloo Black Hawks
Published on February 11, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
The Green Bay Gamblers announced today that the team has acquired forward Chase Jette from the Waterloo Black Hawks in exchange for forward Cody Sokol, a 2027 Phase I third-round pick, and a 2027 Phase II second-round pick.
Jette, a native of Lake Forest, Illinois, has recorded seven goals and nine assists in 12 games with Waterloo this season. Last year, he was a member of the Black Hawks squad that advanced to the Clark Cup Final, appearing in all 15 postseason games and tallying 5 goals and 8 assists during the playoff run.
We thank Cody for his time in Green Bay and wish him the best moving forward.
