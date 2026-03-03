Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Wagons East

The Black Hawks roll to three weekend games against Eastern Conference opponents starting Friday. The opener is against the Chicago Steel at 7:05 p.m. Chicago doubled up the Hawks in the only meeting between the teams on February 13th at Young Arena. Like Waterloo, the Steel are currently the seventh place team in their conference; Chicago is five points behind the Madison Capitols for the last playoff bid in that half of the league. Saturday, the Hawks visit the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. Starting with a 2-1 win versus Waterloo on Valentine's Day, the RoughRiders have earned 13 of the last 14 possible points while climbing to fifth in the East. The weekend concludes back in Chicago on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Road Notes

Following a victory Sunday in West Des Moines, the Black Hawks are now 7-13-1 in hostile buildings this season. That gives Waterloo one more point than they have earned at Young Arena with a 6-18-2 record. Excluding the two neutral ice games during the USHL Fall Classic, the Hawks' road scoring average is slightly higher than the home figure (2.85 goals per game versus 2.73 respectively). Including this weekend's schedule, nine of Waterloo's 13 remaining games will be away from home.

Mason vs. McMorrow

Ty Mason scored twice on Sunday, boosting his 2025/26 goal total up to 23. Waterloo's captain is now one goal away from matching last season's leading Hawks goal scorer, Brendan McMorrow. The current Denver freshman scored 24 times in 58 games last winter. Mason has reached 23 goals in 49 games. For Mason, nine of his goals this season have come in power play situations; McMorrow had 14 of those last year.

File Away February

The Black Hawks skate away from February after posting an 0-8-1 record. Opponents outscored Waterloo by a cumulative count of 34-14, with five of the Hawks' tallies coming in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Youngstown Phantoms on February 21st. Ty Mason, Cullen Emery, and Atte Vikla each had six points for Waterloo. However, the Hawks have already turned the page on February with a 5-2 win to open March on Sunday against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Recent Games

The Dubuque Fighting Saints claimed two three-goal victories against the Hawks last weekend. Friday's 4-1 result included Cody Sokol's first Waterloo goal. Caleb Deanovich and Cullen Emery recorded Saturday's scores in a 5-2 tilt. The Hawks then topped Des Moines 5-2 Sunday behind pairs of goals by Ty Mason and Drew Waterfield. Owen DeGraff scored the opener less than three minutes into the game.

