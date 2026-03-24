Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Published on March 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Active Opponents

The Black Hawks have already played nine times in March, equaling their game count from February. This week, Waterloo is off until Friday when they host the Omaha Lancers at 6:35 p.m. Saturday's home game against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders is slated for the same start time. While the Hawks are idle until the weekend, both opponents will skate during a weeknight contest. Tomorrow, the RoughRiders host the Des Moines Buccaneers; those teams also meet for a Friday rematch. Meanwhile, the Omaha Lancers are home Thursday night against the Western Conference-leading Sioux Falls Stampede before visiting the Hawks one night later. Broadcast coverage of the Omaha/Waterloo game will be on Cruisin' KCFI, 1250-AM and 105.1-FM to accommodate Iowa State NCAA Tournament men's basketball coverage on 1650, The Fan.

Multiple Points Multiple Times

Forward Cullen Emery had a pair of assists last Tuesday against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. He repeated the performance Friday while visiting the National Team Development Program Under 18s. Then Saturday, Emery had a goal and an assist against the U18s. The 20-year-old now has contributed four two-point games in his last six appearances. On a season-long basis, Emery has tallied multiple points seven times, trailing only Ty Mason (10) and Salvatore Viviano (eight) for the team lead.

Overtime Low

With just five games remaining, the Black Hawks have been to overtime only five times in 2025/26. That's the fewest overtimes in the USHL during the current campaign. It's also the fewest overtime games for a Waterloo squad since 2020/21. However, the Hawks only played 53 times that winter, due to coronavirus-related alterations to the USHL schedule. Waterloo's most recent overtime game was a 6-5 loss at home against the Youngstown Phantoms February 21st.

Affiliate Leaders

Young players who will likely play for Waterloo during future seasons have been increasingly featured in the Hawks' lineup during recent weeks. Nash Roed scored his first USHL goal last Friday against the NTDP. He leads Waterloo affiliates with three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games. Keegan Davis has made the most appearances among the group (nine).

Recent Games

The Dubuque Fighting Saints pulled away from Waterloo in a 7-2 decision last Tuesday. Toby Carlson scored both Hawks goals. Friday, Hayden Russell found the net twice - including the game-winner - against the NTDP U18s. Russell scored again Saturday, but the U18s took over in the second period, on the way to an 8-4 result.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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