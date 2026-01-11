Stampede Fall to Lumberjacks in Rematch

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Muskegon Lumberjacks, 5-3, in a slow but steadily contested rematch. The Herd put together a strong effort, but Muskegon capitalized on key chances late to secure the win. Sioux Falls goals came from Logan Renkowski, Brock Schultz, and JJ Monteiro. Linards Feldbergs was in goal tonight for the Herd.

The first period got off to an eventful start as Logan Renkowski opened the scoring just over a minute in. The goal came after Lumberjacks goaltender Carl Axelsson sealed off the left post to stop a shot from Cooper Soller, leaving the net open for Renkowski to bury the puck. Play slowed following the opening goal until 12:40, when Muskegon took its first penalty of the night for holding. The Herd was unable to capitalize on the power play. Muskegon responded shortly after, slipping a redirect past Linards Feldbergs' left pad to even the score.

At 16:47, the Lumberjacks were called for tripping, giving Sioux Falls another power-play opportunity. This time, the Herd wasted no time. Brock Schultz fired a rebound off a shot from Thomas Zocco, ringing it off the left post before the puck deflected off the Muskegon goaltender and into the net to give Sioux Falls a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

The second period maintained a slow but tense pace. Physicality picked up with some pushing and shoving after whistles, but officials were quick to shut down any extracurricular activity. The first notable action came at 7:41 when Brock Schultz was called for interference, giving Muskegon a power play. The Herd penalty kill held strong. Sioux Falls earned a power play of its own at 10:29 but was unable to convert. Muskegon tied the game at 16:48 when Drew Stewart fired a shot from above the left faceoff circle that slipped past Feldbergs on the pad side. The Lumberjacks earned another penalty at 18:37, which carried over into the third period.

Slow play continued into the final frame as tensions remained high. At 5:23, the Herd took the final penalty of the game when Noah Mannausau was called for interference, but Sioux Falls once again successfully killed it off. The Herd regained the lead at 13:47 when JJ Monteiro knocked in a bouncing pass from Ryder Betzold. Assists on the goal were credited to Betzold and Thomas Zocco.

Muskegon responded quickly, taking control of play and scoring twice to regain the lead before sealing the win with an empty-net goal.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs moves to a 17-8-1-0 record on the season, holding a 2.61 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

The Herd returns to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for a full weekend of hockey, hosting back-to-back games against the Sioux City Musketeers before taking on the Lincoln Stars Sunday night. It promises to be a weekend full of action and fun-be sure to grab your tickets.







