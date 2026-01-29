Dubuque Comes to Town in a Key Conference Match up for the Gamblers
Published on January 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
Green Bay completes its three-game homestand Saturday night when the Gamblers face off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 6:05 p.m. for Teddy Bear Toss Night.
Dubuque enters the matchup with a 25-12-2 record and 52 points, good for third in the Eastern Conference. The Fighting Saints have lost their last two contests after falling to the Sioux Falls Stampede 4-1 on Saturday before losing to the Madison Capitols 5-2 on Sunday.
Dubuque is 0-4-1 this season against Green Bay, most recently falling to the Gamblers 3-2 in overtime on Dec. 29, 2025, after Gunnar Conboy scored the game-winning goal.
The Fighting Saints will be led by forward Michael Barron, who is tied for sixth in the USHL with 45 points off of 11 goals and a league-best 34 assists. Defensively, Vojtech Hambalek will most likely get the start in goal for Dubuque and owns a 2.89 goals against average and a 0.897 save percentage.
