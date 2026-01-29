Dubuque Comes to Town in a Key Conference Match up for the Gamblers

Published on January 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Green Bay completes its three-game homestand Saturday night when the Gamblers face off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 6:05 p.m. for Teddy Bear Toss Night.

Dubuque enters the matchup with a 25-12-2 record and 52 points, good for third in the Eastern Conference. The Fighting Saints have lost their last two contests after falling to the Sioux Falls Stampede 4-1 on Saturday before losing to the Madison Capitols 5-2 on Sunday.

Dubuque is 0-4-1 this season against Green Bay, most recently falling to the Gamblers 3-2 in overtime on Dec. 29, 2025, after Gunnar Conboy scored the game-winning goal.

The Fighting Saints will be led by forward Michael Barron, who is tied for sixth in the USHL with 45 points off of 11 goals and a league-best 34 assists. Defensively, Vojtech Hambalek will most likely get the start in goal for Dubuque and owns a 2.89 goals against average and a 0.897 save percentage.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.