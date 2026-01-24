Conboy Gets a Multi-Point Game as Gamblers Fall to Muskegon

Published on January 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Green Bay, WI - Green Bay forward Gunnar Conboy recorded a two-point performance against the Muskegon Lumberjacks Friday night for Jim Beam Night at the Resch Center, but the defending Clark Cup champions defeated the Gamblers 3-2.

Green Bay got on the board 13:44 into the opening period with a goal from Andrew O'Sullivan off assists from Conboy and Geno Carcone. Muskegon tied the contest 24 seconds later courtesy of a goal from Ty Bergeron, and the Lumberjacks took the lead with 14 seconds remaining in the second period after Jack Christ found the back of the net.

Muskegon claimed a 3-1 advantage 2:58 into the third period following a score from Viktor Norringer, but the Gamblers pulled to within one late in the third period after Gunnar Conboy sent a shot past Lumberjacks goaltender Carl Axelsson. Axelsson stopped 11 shots in the third period to help Muskegon hang on for the win.

The Gamblers were outshot by the Lumberjacks 26-24 and Green Bay goaltender Leo Henriquez finished with 23 saves.

Green Bay will be back in action at the Resch Center on Saturday Night when the Gamblers take on the Muskegon Lumberjacks once again at 7:05 p.m. for Legends of Country Night and Busch Light Night with a pregame concert featuring Bryce Hunter.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.