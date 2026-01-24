Conboy Gets a Multi-Point Game as Gamblers Fall to Muskegon
Published on January 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
Green Bay, WI - Green Bay forward Gunnar Conboy recorded a two-point performance against the Muskegon Lumberjacks Friday night for Jim Beam Night at the Resch Center, but the defending Clark Cup champions defeated the Gamblers 3-2.
Green Bay got on the board 13:44 into the opening period with a goal from Andrew O'Sullivan off assists from Conboy and Geno Carcone. Muskegon tied the contest 24 seconds later courtesy of a goal from Ty Bergeron, and the Lumberjacks took the lead with 14 seconds remaining in the second period after Jack Christ found the back of the net.
Muskegon claimed a 3-1 advantage 2:58 into the third period following a score from Viktor Norringer, but the Gamblers pulled to within one late in the third period after Gunnar Conboy sent a shot past Lumberjacks goaltender Carl Axelsson. Axelsson stopped 11 shots in the third period to help Muskegon hang on for the win.
The Gamblers were outshot by the Lumberjacks 26-24 and Green Bay goaltender Leo Henriquez finished with 23 saves.
Green Bay will be back in action at the Resch Center on Saturday Night when the Gamblers take on the Muskegon Lumberjacks once again at 7:05 p.m. for Legends of Country Night and Busch Light Night with a pregame concert featuring Bryce Hunter.
United States Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026
- Trio of Unanswered Third Period Goals Power Tri-City to 5-3 Friday Night Win at Waterloo - Tri-City Storm
- Point Streak Ends in 5-2 Loss to Capitols - Chicago Steel
- Good Third Gives Storm the Game - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Herd Surrender Four Unanswered Goals in 4-2 Loss to Saints - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Conboy Gets a Multi-Point Game as Gamblers Fall to Muskegon - Green Bay Gamblers
- Ethan Drabicki Plays against Former Team as Muskegon Comes to Visit - Green Bay Gamblers
- Culligan Weekend Preview - Lincoln Stars
- Tri-City, Waterloo Begin Two-Game Set Friday Night at Young Arena - Tri-City Storm
- Fighting Five: Saints Stick It to Cancer against Stampede - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Gamblers Stories
- Conboy Gets a Multi-Point Game as Gamblers Fall to Muskegon
- Ethan Drabicki Plays against Former Team as Muskegon Comes to Visit
- Gavin Katz Leads the Gamblers' to a Weekend against the Lumberjacks
- Brady O'Malley's Impact Goes Beyond the Scoresheet in Historic 150th Game
- Landon Hafele and Jack Kultgen Earn Spots on the NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings