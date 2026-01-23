Fighting Five: Saints Stick It to Cancer against Stampede

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (24-10-2-0, 50 pts) begin their annual Stick it to Cancer Weekend as they host the Sioux Falls Stampede (23-12-2-0, 48 pts) for the first of two games on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Stick it to Cancer

The Fighting Saints host their annual Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Medical Associates and will wear special uniforms that will be auctioned after Saturday's game.

Charlie Arend will wear the 'C' as Captain for the Fighting Saints this weekend, a gesture from Captain Teddy Merrill in honor of Arend's friend battling cancer. Arend, normally an assistant captain, will wear a 'C' for the first time in the USHL and Merrill will don an 'A' in the special sweaters.

2. Home Hospitality

Dubuque has won five of its last six home games, including four-straight and has a 13-3-1-0 record on home ice this season.

In their last two home games, the Fighting Saints swept the U17s on Jan. 9-10. Over the two wins, Dubuque dominated by scoring 18 goals in the sweep..

3. Milestone Mike

With three points last weekend, Michael Barron surpassed Connor Kurth for fourth all-time in Saints' history with 123 career points.

Barron extended a career-long point streak to 12 with a goal and two assists last week, and has 23 points over those 12 contests. Barron is eight points from tying Seamus Malone in third place at 131.

4. Crowded Calendar

Starting Friday, Dubuque opens a stretch of eight games over 16 days to end January and begin February. Including this weekend's matchup against the Stampede, Dubuque will travel to Middleton for a matchup with the Capitols on Sunday afternoon.

Dubuque will take on Cedar Rapids and Green Bay next week before another three-game weekend to begin the month of February.

5. Stampede Stats

Sioux Falls enters the weekend with a Western-Conference leading 48 points, trailing only Dubuque in average offense at 3.92.

Logan Renkowski is second in the league in scoring with 24 goals this season and ranks second with 11 power-play goals. Sioux Falls ranks fifth in the league with a 23.7% power play.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







