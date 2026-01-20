Fighting Saints Acquire Norwegian Defender Nils Sunde

Published on January 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Fighting Saints have acquired Norwegian defenseman Nils Sunde and have added him to their active roster.

Sunde, a 2007-born blue liner, stands at 6-2, 205 and joins Dubuque after playing 28 professional games for Frisk Asker in the Norwegian top-league.

"He has over a year of experience defending at the Professional level in Norway and we are excited to add his reliable defensive game here in Dubuque," said General Manager Trevor Edwards.

Sunde played alongside Fighting Saints defenseman Ludvig Lafton at the World Junior Championships (D1A) last month, helping Norway to promotion.

"Nils is coming off a strong showing at the U20 World Junior Hockey, Division 1 Championship as Norway won the Gold Medal," Edwards added.

Before joining the Saints, Sunde was in the midst of his second professional season playing in Norway. Prior to that, he scored 19 points in 26 games at the U18 level in the 2023-24 season.

With Sunde's addition, the Fighting Saints roster sits at 24 players, the maximum allowed in the USHL.







