Longtime Musketeers Billet Mike Barazia Passes Away

Published on January 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Our friend Mike was a giant who counted more than 50 Musketeer Sons as his family that lived in the "B House", forming friendships rooted in mentorship that were not just for a season, but for life.

Graduation from living with Mike included the chance to participate in the tradition of writing a note on a picture that was proudly displayed in his home across several shelves.

Mike's passion for sharing his faith and his kitchen was legendary among the Musketeer Family, with Sunday mass often being followed up with a generous portion of pasta.

Mike is being fondly remembered by the team, with a few of those statements below:

Lloyd Ney

"Mike was one of my first friends when we started with the team in 2010. He was a truly kind man, and I always enjoyed looking forward to sharing a hug and hearing how proud he was of all the Musketeers. We're heartbroken, and Krista and I are sending our love to his whole family."

Rich Zaber

"Mike was one of my closest friends since the time I convinced him to billet players over 15 years ago. Our weekly meetings over a drink were always filled with stories of how his former billets were doing. When former players were celebrating a milestone, you always knew that he'd be on the invite list and would make the trip. He loved his boys, and loved the Musketeers"

Luke Strand

"The Musketeers lost a legend. Mike Barazia was a giver and always there for all of us. He loved the boys. From his summer trips, to weddings and to all of the places that his former players played after being a Muskie, they meant so much to him. He extended friendship, cooking expertise, and care beyond the walls of his home to every Musketeer that played in Sioux City. Thank you to Mike's kids for sharing him with all of us."

Sean Clark

"Mike Barazia was truly one of the most incredible people I ever had the privilege of knowing. He was empathetic, generous, and deeply caring in a way that left a lasting impression on everyone he met. As a billet family member, Mike did far more than provide a place to stay - he became a constant source of support and encouragement for our players. He maintained close relationships with former Musketeers long after their time in Sioux City and traveled all over the world to visit them. Our organization, and especially our players, are better today because Mike was a part of the Musketeer family. He will be profoundly and sincerely missed."

Our thoughts are with Mike's family as they mourn the loss of a loving father and brother. The Musketeers will provide updates on services as they are available.

#ForeverAMusketeer







