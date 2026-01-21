Dupaco Community Credit Union Day at the Stable: Mascot Challenge & Kids Day

Dupaco Day at the Stable delivered a memorable day filled with family fun. The Mascot Challenge was made possible through the participation of local mascots and businesses.

Continued community support throughout Ridertown is a big part of what makes Cedar Rapids such a special place.

On the ice, the weekend also served as a Dupaco Cowbell Cup rivalry series, with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders earning four points in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings. Saturday night saw the Riders earn a 2-1 win over Waterloo, followed by a big 7-2 victory over Dubuque on Sunday.

The RoughRiders return to action at the Stable for another exciting two-game weekend on January 23 and 24, hosting the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.







