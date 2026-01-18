Barron Moves up Ranks in Win over Bucs

Published on January 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







West Des Moines, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (24-9-2-0, 50 pts) won their sixth-straight game in a 4-1 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers (11-17-3-4, 29 pts) on Saturday.

Late in the second period, Michael Barron intercepted a Des Moines pass, followed his shot to the net and swatted the rebound out of mid-air for his 11th goal of the season. The goal was Barron's 48th career goal and 122nd career point, tying him on the Dubuque all-time points list with Connor Kurth for fourth all-time.

Barron assisted on Teddy Merrill's power-play goal in the first period to open the scoring on Saturday, logging a two-point night. Barron extended a career-high point streak to 11 games with the assist as Merrill's 21st goal gave the Saints the opening goal for the 12th-straight game and a power-play goal for the 11th.

Dubuque extended its lead late in the first period as Gavin Lock scored his 14th on a rush up the left wing. After Kris Richards' second goal in as many games early in the second period, the Saints lead extended to 3-0.

Vojtěch Hambálek made 28 saves on 29 shots in his 17th victory of the season and helped Dubuque to a perfect night on five penalty-kill chances. Dubuque's power play scored once on five chances in the victory.

The Saints move to a perfect 4-0 in the Cowbell Cup and remain in third place in the Eastern Conference ahead of a matchup in Cedar Rapids on Sunday afternoon against the RoughRiders.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.