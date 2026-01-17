Storm, Lancers Clash on Saturday Night in Omaha
Published on January 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
OMAHA, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm visit the Omaha Lancers on Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT.
Tri-City (15-17-5, 35 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)
Previously:
Took two of three games and five of six possible standings points in trio of matchups with Lincoln last weekend
Defeated Stars 5-3 on road Thursday, 3-2 at home Friday; fell in shootout 4-3 at home Saturday
Saturday: Mason Jenson, Oliver Ozogany, Ashton Dahms recorded Tri-City goals
Saturday: Netminder Michal Pradel made a season-high 43 saves on 46 Lincoln shots
Saturday: Was Tri-City's third shootout game of regular season and second shootout loss
Team Notes:
On four-game point streak
Have won three of past four games
7-2-1 across last ten games (tied for best record among Western Conference teams during stretch - Sioux City)
Scored three or more goals in four consecutive games for third time this season
37 games played this season ties for first among all USHL teams
Penalty kill (84.4%) ranks second in USHL (Youngstown - 85.5%)
Averaging 12.30 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams
Player Notes:
Carson Pilgrim: on five-game point streak; three multi-point games and eight total points (3-5-8) during
Brecken Smith: has recorded 12 points (2-10-12) over his past ten appearances (registered two assists Saturday for his fourth multi-point game since December 12)
Mason Jenson: three points (2-1-3) over his past three games
Bode Laylin: four points (1-3-4) over his past four games; all four goals this season have come on power play, a mark that ties for second among USHL defenseman
Michal Pradel: three shutouts tie for first among USHL goaltenders, 648 saves rank fourth, .918 save percentage is fourth, 1395 minutes place fifth, 2.50 goals against average is seventh
Oliver Ozogany: 69 shots this season place fourth among USHL rookies
Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)
Carson Pilgrim (10-13-23) leads team in scoring, Brecken Smith (8-12-20) follows
Omaha (10-13-4, 24 pts, 8th place Western Conf.)
Lost four of past six games
Dropped 4-3 home matchup (OT) to Des Moines last night
Friday: Kole Hyles scored twice, Adam Israilov also contributed a tally
Friday: Netminder Nils Maurins stopped 32 of 36 Des Moines shots
Kole Hyles (13-12-25) leads Omaha in scoring, Charlie Vig (5-13-18) follows
Season series: Saturday is the sixth of eight regular season meetings between Tri-City and Omaha. The Storm have taken four of the previous five meetings this year, including two of the three played at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Tonight is Tri-City's final regular season trip to Omaha. The Lancers visit Viaero Center for a two-game set to wrap the season series across Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.
