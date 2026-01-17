Storm, Lancers Clash on Saturday Night in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm visit the Omaha Lancers on Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (15-17-5, 35 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Took two of three games and five of six possible standings points in trio of matchups with Lincoln last weekend

Defeated Stars 5-3 on road Thursday, 3-2 at home Friday; fell in shootout 4-3 at home Saturday

Saturday: Mason Jenson, Oliver Ozogany, Ashton Dahms recorded Tri-City goals

Saturday: Netminder Michal Pradel made a season-high 43 saves on 46 Lincoln shots

Saturday: Was Tri-City's third shootout game of regular season and second shootout loss

Team Notes:

On four-game point streak

Have won three of past four games

7-2-1 across last ten games (tied for best record among Western Conference teams during stretch - Sioux City)

Scored three or more goals in four consecutive games for third time this season

37 games played this season ties for first among all USHL teams

Penalty kill (84.4%) ranks second in USHL (Youngstown - 85.5%)

Averaging 12.30 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim: on five-game point streak; three multi-point games and eight total points (3-5-8) during

Brecken Smith: has recorded 12 points (2-10-12) over his past ten appearances (registered two assists Saturday for his fourth multi-point game since December 12)

Mason Jenson: three points (2-1-3) over his past three games

Bode Laylin: four points (1-3-4) over his past four games; all four goals this season have come on power play, a mark that ties for second among USHL defenseman

Michal Pradel: three shutouts tie for first among USHL goaltenders, 648 saves rank fourth, .918 save percentage is fourth, 1395 minutes place fifth, 2.50 goals against average is seventh

Oliver Ozogany: 69 shots this season place fourth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (10-13-23) leads team in scoring, Brecken Smith (8-12-20) follows

Omaha (10-13-4, 24 pts, 8th place Western Conf.)

Lost four of past six games

Dropped 4-3 home matchup (OT) to Des Moines last night

Friday: Kole Hyles scored twice, Adam Israilov also contributed a tally

Friday: Netminder Nils Maurins stopped 32 of 36 Des Moines shots

Kole Hyles (13-12-25) leads Omaha in scoring, Charlie Vig (5-13-18) follows

Season series: Saturday is the sixth of eight regular season meetings between Tri-City and Omaha. The Storm have taken four of the previous five meetings this year, including two of the three played at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Tonight is Tri-City's final regular season trip to Omaha. The Lancers visit Viaero Center for a two-game set to wrap the season series across Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.







