Late CR Goal Halts Hawks

Published on January 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders took their first lead with under two minutes remaining, edging the Waterloo Black Hawks 2-1 at ImOn Ice Arena Saturday.

The close game broke to the RoughRiders after repeated near-misses throughout recent weeks. Cedar Rapids had only won one of their last seven games, but each of the six that went against them finished with a one-goal margin.

Sullivan Miller scored the decisive goal at 18:10 of the third period. He was in the right place to push the puck across the goal line after Hawke Huff's initial shot from the right circle was knocked down.

The Hawks then went shorthanded, and it became a two-man advantage for the RoughRiders. Nonetheless, Waterloo still pushed the puck deep into the Cedar Rapids zone seeking an equalizer but could not retie the contest.

The teams played to a goalless draw through the first 20 minutes. The game was still deadlocked at the second intermission, but with a 1-1 score. Waterloo held the lead for 20 seconds in the middle period, going in front with a shorthanded score at 4:28. Ty Mason threaded a pass to Salvatore Viviano on a rush, and he turned a chance between the pads of Joseph Skidmore.

However, the RoughRiders answered back during the same power play 20 seconds later. Nick Romeo spun a puck from one side of the crease into the opposite circle, leaving Braiden Scuderi with an open side.

Cedar Rapids had an opportunity to take the lead on Jason Musa's penalty shot 2:46 into the final period. Michael Chambre turned him away as Musa cut from left to right through the Waterloo zone. Chambre was credited with 33 saves in the loss. Skidmore made 17 saves in the RoughRider crease.

The Hawks are on the road visiting their third city in three days on Sunday when they take on the Sioux City Musketeers at 3:05 p.m. Next weekend, Waterloo is back home on Friday and Saturday for two games against the Tri-City Storm, each starting at 6:35 p.m.

Waterloo 0 1 0 - 1

Cedar Rapids 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Frick Cr (tripping), 8:27; Boucher Cr (goalie interference), 12:24; Mason Wat (interference), 13:13.

2nd Period-1, Waterloo, Viviano 12 (Mason), 4:28 (SH). 2, Cedar Rapids, Scuderi 7 (Romeo, Lechner), 4:48 (PP). Penalties-Miller Cr (tripping), 1:00; Russell Wat (holding), 4:07; Boucher Cr (cross checking), 10:22; Merrick Wat (slashing), 13:07.

3rd Period-3, Cedar Rapids, Miller 11 (Huff), 18:10. Penalties-Vikla Wat (tripping), 2:46; Chambre Wat (tripping), 18:23; served by Merrick Wat (bench minor-too many men), 19:36.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 6-7-5-18. Cedar Rapids 9-16-10-35.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 4; Cedar Rapids 1 / 5.

Goalies-Waterloo, Chambre 3-8-0-0 (35 shots-33 saves). Cedar Rapids, Skidmore 5-3-1-2 (18 shots-17 saves).

A-2,793







United States Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.