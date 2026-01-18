Stars Fall, 6-3, on Saturday

FARGO, ND- The Lincoln Stars (18-16-2-0) fell to the Fargo Force 6-3 at SCHEELS arena on Saturday night.

Lincoln would strike first for the second straight night, with Will Kortan finding the back of the net for the third straight game. The Stars would carry the lead into the second period.

Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) would put a puck home on a two-on-one to double the Lincoln lead. Later in the period, the Stars goaltender Will Prowse was tagged with a match penalty, forcing emergency goaltender Devon Keller into the game. Fargo would score three straight goals to take the lead. Lincoln would tie it up on a power-play goal by Aatu Karvinen to even up the game at three heading into the final frame.

Fargo would score three goals in the third, and take the game 6-3 in regulation.

Lincoln is back in action on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Sioux Falls Stampede.







