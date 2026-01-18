Pradel Records League-Leading Fourth Shutout as Tri-City Blanks Omaha 3-0 on Saturday Night

OMAHA, Neb. - Goaltender Michal Pradel's league-leading fourth shutout of the season and Cam Springer's third multi-point effort of the year lifted the Tri-City Storm to a 3-0 victory over the Omaha Lancers on Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Tri-City (16-17-5, 37 pts) extended its point streak to five games. Omaha (10-24-4, 24 pts) has dropped five of its past seven contests.

The Storm struck first while on the power play in the middle of the opening period. After Carson Pilgrim fed Springer just inside the right circle of the Omaha zone, Springer immediately flung a rapid snapshot past Omaha goaltender Devin Shakar to the top right corner of the Lancer net. The tally was Springer's seventh of the season and first on the power play.

There were no goals scored in the second period, where Omaha outshot Tri-City 11-9.

Still up 1-0 late in the third, the Storm came up with a big tally inside the final four minutes of regulation. Springer, who was positioned in the left corner of the Lancer zone, fed Ashton Dahms in the slot. The Lakeville, Minnesota native tucked a snapshot past the blocker side of Shakar to double the Tri-City lead. The goal, Dahms's eleventh of the season, elevated him to the team-lead in that category.

Down 2-0 late, Omaha began regularly pulling Shakar for an empty net with approximately three minutes left. Tri-City found the vacant cage with 51 seconds to go. While pressuring Omaha in its defensive zone, Connor Brown collected the puck on the left wing boards and propelled it off the left side of the Lancer cage. Brecken Smith skated to clean up the loose puck and fling it home for his ninth marker of the year.

Pradel stopped all 28 Lancer shots in what became his eleventh win of the season. The Slovakia native, who recently committed to Colorado College, made several key saves throughout the game to keep Omaha without a goal.

Shakar, who halted 27 of 29 Tri-City attempts, suffered his 13th regulation loss of the campaign.

Springer (1-1-2) was the only player to finish with multiple points. Saturday was the Bowling Green commit's first multi-point game since December 12 when he netted two goals in a home matchup with Muskegon.

Up next: Tri-City heads to Waterloo for a two-game series with the Black Hawks across Friday and Saturday. Puckdrop each night is set for 6:35 pm CT. The matchups will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







