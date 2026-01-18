Lancers Silenced by Storm
Published on January 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
Michael Pradel turned aside all 28 shots that he faced and the Tri-City Storm shut out the Omaha Lancers, 3-0, on Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.
Omaha (10-24-2-2) came out hot, recording the game's first six shots but surrendered the first goal after committing a too many men on the ice bench minor at the 9:08 mark. That led to a power-play goal from Cameron Springer 1:28 later to put Tri-City (16-17-3-2) up, 1-0.
The Storm held that lead for the majority of the game until netting two third-period tallies with Ashton Dahms striking at the 16:16 mark and Brecken Smith scoring an empty-net goal with 51 seconds left.
Omaha plays its next four games on the road, beginning with a singular game next Saturday at Lincoln at 6:05 p.m.
United States Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026
- Special Teams Battle Goes Other Way in Jacks' 5-4 (SO) Loss to Youngstown - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Lancers Silenced by Storm Saturday Night - Omaha Lancers
- Barron Moves up Ranks in Win over Bucs - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Late CR Goal Halts Hawks - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Lancers Silenced by Storm - Omaha Lancers
- Stars Fall, 6-3, on Saturday - Lincoln Stars
- The Herd Fall to the Sioux City Musketeers, 3-1 - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Bucs Fall 4-1 to Fighting Saints - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Pradel Records League-Leading Fourth Shutout as Tri-City Blanks Omaha 3-0 on Saturday Night - Tri-City Storm
- Storm, Lancers Clash on Saturday Night in Omaha - Tri-City Storm
- Fighting Five: Saints Visit Bucs for First Time - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.