Lancers Score First Again, Fall to Capitols

Published on January 31, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers scored first for the third time in the last four games but fell, 6-2, to the Madison Capitols on Saturday night at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena.

Hudson Kowalchuk and Brady Arneson scored for Omaha (10-27-2-2). The Lancers could not overcome surrendering the game's next four goals after striking first.

Kowalchuk opened up the scoring by cashing in on the rebound at the far side of the net off a shot by Ilya Gromov from the left point.

Jackson Nevers evened up the game less than two minutes later by scoring off his own rebound at the 10:01 mark. Gustavs Griva put the Capitols back in the lead with a late first period goal for the second straight day, this time at the 14:26 mark.

Ronan Buckberger scored twice in the second period, first at even strength at the 13:19 mark and then on the power play at the 17:59 mark.

Sam Kappell stretched the Capitols lead with a redirect on the power play 3:32 into the third. Cooper Snee made it 6-1, Madison, at the 17:39 mark before Arneson flung the puck to the net from the near wall through the traffic and in less that a minute later at the 18:53 mark.

The Lancers travel to Des Moines next Saturday to wrap up this four-game road swing. Omaha's next home game is Feb. 7 vs. Des Moines for Star Wars Night. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY







United States Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.