Steel Score Four Goals in Final Two Periods to Down Muskegon

GENEVA, IL - The Chicago Steel (17-16-5-2, 41 pts.) scored three straight goals and held on late to earn a much-needed 4-3 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks (26-13-0-1; 53 pts.) Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

It marked the third time in the last four home games the Steel recorded a point on home ice and ended a three-game losing streak.

James Scantlebury scored his ninth and tenth goals for his fourth multi-point game of the season and first multi-goal game. Timo Kazda tallied his team-leading 12th goal of the year, and Alex Assadourian recorded his third goal.

Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 20 of 23 shots to record his tenth victory and second win in three games.

Luke Goukler had an early chance for the Steel after dipping his shoulder to get around a defender and attempted to get a shot off, but was tied up.

The Lumberjacks replied when Niles Benson received a centering pass from the right corner and quickled labeled a shot on goal, but Charrois padded it away.

Shortly after, Goukler sprung Patrick Tolan, who knifed through the Muskegon defense to create a quick a breakaway, but he flipped his shot high.

Chicago's offensive pressure continued when they nearly completed a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play. Nate Chorlton skated to the slot and dished to Jackson Crowder, who fed a backdoor pass to Ryland Rooney. Rooney had the top portion of the net to shoot at, but didn't elevate the puck as Muskegon goaltender William Keane made a sensational left pad save while sprawled out.

The Steel went to the game's first power play just before the midway mark, but their only shot on goal came on a Cole Tuminaro point shot that bounced off the left pad of Keane.

At the expiration of the power play, Chicago turned the puck over at the blue line, springing Gus Thorp on a breakaway. Jason Millett hustled back and disrupted Thorp, whose shot was saved by Charrois.

With 8:19 left, Marco Senerchia stepped in for a good keep at the blue line. Brady Kudrick fired a pass to James Scantlebury, who moved the puck to Timo Kazda in front of the crease. Kazda attempted a between-the-legs shot that was nicely gloved by Keane.

Muskegon went to its first power play with seven minutes left in the period and converted one minute in when a Carter Amico point shot deflected off Benson and past the blocker of Charrois to give Muskegon a 1-0 lead.

Late in the period, Goukler scooped up the puck in neutral ice on a broken play and, similar to his move earlier in the period, ducked around a defender and flipped a shot into the chest of Keane.

The Steel went to their second power play shortly after but failed to convert.

Chicago was handed another penalty with 1:04 left in the frame, giving Muskegon its second advantage and 56 seconds of power play time to start the second period.

As the middle frame began, Muskegon established a forecheck and pressured the Steel, but was blanked on the advantage.

At 5:14, Chicago got on the board when Tobias Ohman sauced a pass into Scantlebury's wheelhouse adn he ripped a one-timer that was mostly stopped by Keane before leaking through to tie the game at 1-1.

Moments later, a Muskegon turnover nearly resulted in a breakaway chance for Benson Grande, but the outlet pass was just out of his reach.

Shortly after the halfway point of the period, a collision in the neutral zone gave Muskegon a chance to enter the attacking end with numbers. Melvin Novotny carried over the line and gave to Viktor Norringer, who skated down the right wing and rifled a shot under the blocker of Charrois to make it 2-1 Lumberjacks.

Chicago went shorthanded moments later, but Muskegon was penalized 29 seconds later, creating four-on-four play.

Just 14 seconds into four-on-four action, the Steel tied the game at 2-2 on a blistering one-timer by Kazda from the left circle off a feed from Crowder.

Shots were close heading to the third, with Muskegon holding a narrow 17-15 shots lead.

Two minutes into the third period, a wild sequence eventually led to a Steel goal. Millett released a wrist shot from the point that was stopped. Tolan grabbed the rebound and tried to tuck around Keane, but he stretched out to make a superb stop.

Muskegon cleared the rebound only to the blue line, where Millett again released a shot that was somehow knocked down by Keane, but Assadourian was quick to the puck and threw it home to give the Steel a 3-2 lead.

Chicago clamped down defensively for the next 15 minutes, limiting Muskegon chances and clinging to a one-goal lead until Kazda threw a centering pass to the slot that found Scantlebury for his second score of the evening to make it 4-2.

The Lumberjacks emptied their net for an extra attacker with under two minutes to play and got back within one 14 seconds later when Amico lobbed a shot from the right point that was deflected by Ty Bergeron and glanced off Charrois. The puck fell behind the Steel goaltender, and Louis Jonerheim shoveled it in to make it 4-3 with 1:32 remaining.

Muskegon emptied its net once again, but Chicago held off the last-minute push to hold onto the win.

The teams will meet again in Geneva on Sunday, Feb. 1 as Chicago closes out the three-game home weekend with a Celebration of Women in Sports presented by LadyStrong Fitness at 3:05 pm.

