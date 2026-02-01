Saints Gain Ground with Road Win in Green Bay

Green Bay, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (26-13-2-0, 54 pts) came from behind for a 4-2 win on the road over the Green Bay Gamblers (26-11-3-1, 56 pts) on Saturday.

After falling behind 2-1 on Saturday, Dubuque's captain turned the game around eight minutes into the second period. Teddy Merrill converted his 23rd goal of the season on a rush into the Green Bay zone to tie the game at two almost halfway through regulation. At the time, Dubuque had absorbed most of the pressure with an 18-7 shot disadvantage.

Merrill's goal was the Saints' eighth shot of the game and set the Saints in motion to log 25 of the final 31 shots on goal in the contest, including 21-straight. After allowing 13 shots in the first, the Saints allowed 11 total over the final two periods.

Dubuque capitalized after Merrill's tying goal with an early third-period power play. Gavin Lock's 15th of the season came from Melvin Ekman and Xavier Lieb at 1:36 of the final frame. The Saints held the lead the rest of the way, adding an empty-net goal from Dante Josefsson-Westling in the final seconds.

Dubuque scored a pair of power-play goals on four chances, starting the scoring in the opening frame with Eetu Orpana's seventh of the season. Green Bay answered with a goal in the first and a goal early in the second to take the lead before Merrill's game-tying tally.

The Saints stopped all three Green Bay power plays in the win, completing a third-straight game without allowing a power-play goal.

Vojtech Hambálek made 12 of his 22 saves in the first period and stopped 10 of the final 11 in the final 40 minutes to earn his 19th win of the season.

With a regulation loss by Muskegon, the Saints jumped back ahead of the Lumberjacks in the Eastern Conference and cut their deficit against Green Bay in half. Green Bay remains in second place with 56 points, while the Saints have 54 and Muskegon has 53.

Dubuque returns to action on Thursday to begin its final three-game weekend of the season when it takes on Madison at home.







