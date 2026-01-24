Point Streak Ends in 5-2 Loss to Capitols

MIDDLETON, WI - Trailing 3-0, a pair of third period goals got Chicago within a score, but the Steel (16-15-4-2, 38 pts.) couldn't find the equalizer as the Madison Capitols (19-14-0-3; 41 pts.) put the game away with two empty net goals en route to a 5-2 victory Friday night at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena.

Chicago scored on its lone power play to make it a one-goal game before emptying its net with three minutes left, but a quick Madison score off the ensuing faceoff and another empty net tally moments later ended the Steel winning streak at three games and halted a five-game point streak.

Alex Assadourian scored his second goal with the Steel, and Cole Tuminaro added his third of the season. Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 23 of 26 shots in defeat.

Madison opened Friday's game with renewed energy following two losses to the Steel last weekend, controlling most of the opening period which began with a shot from Caleb Pittsley that was blocked nicely by Jason Millett.

James Scantlebury was then denied on a great chance in front, and Millett fired a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that was snatched by Capitols netminder Caleb Heil.

Ronan Buckberger replied at the other end with a strong look on a shot from the right circle that was denied by a big stop from Charrois.

Madison broke its scoreless stretch with the opening goal at 6:51 when a sequence of passes through the zone ended with Max Rider deflecting a Dexter Brooks point shot past Charrois to make it 1-0.

After the goal, Jackson Nevers continued the offensive push with a shot from the right circle that deflected just wide of the right post.

Kage Flory, making his USHL debut, saw a good chance just above the icing line later but was turned away by Heil.

Shortly after, Jackson Crowder saved a potential goal after negating a wraparound attempt from Rihards Griva.

Off a broken play in the slot, Sam Kappell whacked at a bouncing puck that was knocked down and covered by Charrois before the Capitols could converge on the loose puck.

Later in the period, Stephen Cover had a strong chance in the low slot and was denied. A breakaway chance followed thereafter for Will Dosan, but Charrois came up big with a blocker save.

A late Steel turnover in front of the goal allowed for a golden chance for Madison when Kappell got a backdoor feed, but Senerchia reached his stick out, and the shot ramped off his stick and out of play.

With under two minutes left, a breakdown in the Steel zone resulted in an easy tap-in goal for Griva on a backdoor feed that made it 2-0 Madison.

The Capitols led 11-7 in shots after the first frame.

Pittsley had another breakaway chance in the second, but Millett badgered him enough to get the puck off his stick as he deked to the net.

Just after the midway mark, Griva put a heavy shot off the right post during a lengthy offensive zone shift for the Capitols.

Chicago had one of its strongest looks with seven minutes left on a two-on-one. The Capitols sealed the backdoor pass option, so Tobias Ohman fired from the right side but missed the net.

With 25 seconds left in the period, the Capitols took advantage of an untimely Steel line change that created a three-on-one, and Cover shoveled a backhand shot through the five-hole of Charrois to give Madison a 3-0 lead.

Chicago was held to just three shots in the second frame as Madison took a 21-10 shots advantage into the third.

The Steel got its first tally early in the third when Millett made a heads-up play to jump in from the blue line and intercept a pass, then found Assadourian who put a shot past Heil to make it 3-1.

The Steel went to their first and only power play four minutes later.

One minute into the advantage, Ohman dished a pass to Tuminaro at the point, who released a one-timer that sizzled past Heil to make it a 3-2 game.

Madison went to the power play with under ten minutes left, but Chicago's penalty kill unit continued to shine and killed the penalty to stay within one.

Chicago emptied its net with three minutes left, but the Capitols got possession, and Rider quickly scored on the open cage to make it 4-2.

John Stout added a second empty netter to put the game away.

Chicago will conclude the four-consecutive-game stretch against the Capitols at home on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7:05 pm for Star Wars Night.

