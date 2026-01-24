Good Third Gives Storm the Game

Published on January 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Tri-City Storm took their first lead with just over 10 minutes remaining, and from there the visitors stopped the Waterloo Black Hawks during a 5-3 decision at Young Arena Friday.

Tied 3-3, Carson Pilgrim provided the go-ahead goal at 9:16 of the final period. After the Storm entered the Black Hawks' zone four-on-two, Pilgrim completed a back-and-forth passing sequence with Evan Sofikitis. It resulted in Pilgrim's low shot from near the bottom of the left circle.

Waterloo had been unable to hold leads of 2-0 and 3-2. Jakeb Lynch scored the game's opening goal just moments before the first intermission. Ryan Whiterabbit moved the puck to the side of the net, and Lynch carried it behind. He successfully completed a wraparound at the post to the right of goalie Michal Pradel with just 6.6 seconds left in the period.

Waterloo briefly made it a two-goal lead 5:06 into the second. Atte Vikla served a no-look pass which clicked with Tyler Deakos. The forward snapped a quick shot in off the crossbar. However, Tri-City was back within a goal less than a minute later. Luca Rohloff's transition bid from the left circle caught a piece of netminder Michael Chambre but still made it inside the post.

Then with 18 seconds left in the period, Paul Bloomer tied it. A partially blocked shot found him near the edge of the crease, and he flipped it home.

Travis Lefere's goal put Waterloo back in front at 5:57 of the third. He capitalized when the puck came from behind the net to where he was waiting in the slot.

That setback didn't hamper the Storm for long. Connor Brown flipped in a loose puck to retie the game at 6:37. Then after Pilgrim's go-ahead score, Cameron Springer settled any remaining questions when he added an empty-netter with 34.2 left.

Tri-City outshot Waterloo 37-26.

The Hawks and Storm meet again on Saturday at 6:35. It's Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Mike Molstead Motors. Jerseys the Hawks wear Saturday will be auctioned to benefit the American Cancer Society. Good seats are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Tri-City 0 2 3 - 5

Waterloo 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Lynch 3 (Whiterabbit, Viviano), 19:54. Penalties-Bloomer Tc (slashing), 4:21; Russell Wat (slashing), 12:19.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Deakos 7 (Vikla, Treharne), 5:06. 3, Tri-City, Rohloff 3 (Kozak), 5:50. 4, Tri-City, Bloomer 6 (Brown, Jenson), 19:42. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Lefere 5 (Lynch, Waterfield), 5:57. 6, Tri-City, Brown 5 (Laylin, Jenson), 6:37. 7, Tri-City, Pilgrim 11 (Sofikitis, Smith), 9:16. 8, Tri-City, Springer 8 19:26 (EN). Penalties-Dessner Tc (boarding), 11:45; Vikla Wat (slashing), 13:49.

Shots on Goal-Tri-City 13-16-8-37. Waterloo 10-7-9-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Tri-City 0 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Tri-City, Pradel 12-9-2-2 (26 shots-23 saves). Waterloo, Chambre 3-9-0-0 (36 shots-32 saves).

A-2,056







