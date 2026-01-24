Fighting Five: Saints Finish "Stick It to Cancer Weekend" against Sioux Falls

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (25-10-2-0, 52 pts) wrap up Stick it to Cancer Weekend against the Sioux Falls Stampede (23-13-2-0, 48 pts) on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Storm

Dubuque scored four unanswered goals on Friday night in a 4-2 win over the Stampede. Dubuque fell behind 2-0 in the contest despite outshooting Sioux Falls by a wide margin in the early minutes.

The Saints fought back with a pair of goals by Dante Josefsson-Westling and Kris Richards just 1:37 apart in the second period to tie the game.

2. Saints Shorties

Josfesson-Westling scored his third shorthanded goal of the season in the win on Friday, all on breakaways. Josefsson-Westling flagged down a puck at his own blue line and sped to his 11th goal of the season.

Dubuque is now tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals with seven as Josefsson-Westling has three in the last five games.

3. Saints Streak

Michael Barron assisted twice in Friday's win, extending a career-long point streak to 13 games. Barron has seven goals and 25 points over those 13 games.

Barron's streak is the longest of any player in the USHL this season after his pair of assists. The forward leads the USHL with 34 assists this season and is tied for fourth with 45 points.

4. Home Helpings

The Fighting Saints have won five-straight home games entering play on Saturday. The Saints improved their home record to 14-3-1-0 with Friday's win.

Dubuque kept pace in the Eastern Conference with the win as Muskegon and Youngstown both won. The Saints enter Saturday in third place, two points behind second-place Green Bay.

5. Stampede Style

The Stampede entered the weekend averaging over 38 shots per game on offense, but mustered just 22 in Friday's matchup against Dubuque. Sioux Falls did not reach double-digit shot totals in any of the three periods.

Sioux Falls also began the weekend with the most power-play chances, averaging nearly five per game. Dubuque held the Stampede to just three, stopping each chance and scoring a shorthanded goal.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







