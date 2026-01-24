Stars Storm Back to Defeat Musketeers in Shootout

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Lincoln Stars (19-17-2-0) used a two-goal third period to defeat the Sioux City Musketeers 3-2 on Friday night.

The first period would begin in back-and-forth fashion. The Stars failed to cash-in on a four-minute power-play, and Sioux City would score on their lone opportunity on the man-advantage with 30 seconds left in the period to take the lead into the intermission.

The Musketeers would come out strong in the second, out-shooting the Stars seven-to-none through the first minutes of the period, shots would end 16-6 in the second, but neither team was able to find the back of the net.

In the final frame, the Stars would take command. Lincoln out-shot the Musketeers 17-6 across the final 20 minutes. The Stars would find the net for the first time in the game when Ivan Bercik slid a pass between his legs and found Casey Vandertop (St. Thomas) for his second goal of the season. Lincoln would score again late in the period with the extra-attacker when Layne Loomer potted home the tying goal. The game would go to overtime following the third.

Both teams had great chances in the extra frame, but both goaltenders made great saves to send the game to a shootout. Lincoln would find goals from Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State), and Layne Loomer in the skills competition, and Charles Menard (Augustana) made a duo of acrobatic saves to earn the Stars the 3-2 win.

Lincoln is back at home on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for Aubri Brown Club night against the Omaha Lancers.







