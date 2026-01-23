Tri-City, Waterloo Begin Two-Game Set Friday Night at Young Arena

Published on January 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







WATERLOO, Iowa - The Tri-City Storm begin a two-game series with the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday night at Young Arena. Puckdrop is set for 6:35 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (16-17-5, 37 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Defeated Omaha 3-0 on road Saturday

Cam Springer, Ashton Dahms, Brecken Smith recorded Storm goals

Springer (1-1-2) recorded his third multi-point game of the season

Michal Pradel halted all 28 Omaha shots to pick up his league-leading fourth shutout of the year

Team Notes:

On season-long five-game point streak

Have won four of past five games

7-2-1 across last ten games (tied with Sioux City for best record among Western Conference teams during stretch)

Scored three or more goals in five consecutive games for second time this season

Penalty kill (84.7%) ranks second in USHL (Youngstown - 85.7%)

Averaging 12.08 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim: on six-game point streak, one game shy of his career high; three multi-point games and nine total points (3-6-9) during current streak

Brecken Smith: has recorded 13 points (3-10-13) over his past 11 appearances (registered goal on Saturday)

Bode Laylin: five points (1-4-5) over his past five games; all four goals this season have come on power play, a mark that ties for third among USHL defenseman

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead all USHL goaltenders, 676 saves rank third, .921 save percentage is fourth, 1455 minutes place fifth, 2.39 goals against average is fifth

Oliver Ozogany: 69 shots this season place fifth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (10-14-24) leads team in scoring, Brecken Smith (9-12-21) follows

Waterloo (12-21-2, 26 pts, 7th place Western Conf.)

Lost three straight, five of past six games

Fell in all three games of a three-in-three last weekend; each contest was on road

Dropped 6-3 decision at Madison Friday, 2-1 game Saturday at Cedar Rapids, 4-2 matchup Sunday at Sioux City

Ty Mason (18-13-31) leads Waterloo in scoring, Salvatore Viviano (12-18-30) follows

Season series: Friday is the third of four regular season meetings between Tri-City and Waterloo. The Black Hawks swept a two-game set at Viaero Center (6-3 win Friday, November 7 and 6-1 win Saturday, November 8) earlier this season. The teams will end their regular season series in the weekend finale on Saturday.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.