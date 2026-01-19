Stars Fall to Stampede Sunday
Published on January 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Lincoln Stars (18-17-2-0) fell to the Sioux Falls Stampede in Sioux Falls Sunday evening.
The game would begin with Sioux Falls taking the lead three minutes into the contest on a 2-on-1 rush. The Stampede would add another late in the frame on a shot from the circles to take the two-goal lead into the second period.
The Stampede would add two more in the second period within the first ten eight minutes of the frame. The Stars would add a goal late in the period on a Layne Loomer tip-in tally to cut the deficit to 4-1 heading into the final 20 minutes of the weekend.
Sioux Falls would add two goals with less than two minutes to play, and they would take the game 6-1.
The Stars are back in action on Friday night in Sioux City at 7:05 p.m.
