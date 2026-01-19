Barron Moves up Ranks in Saints Loss

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (24-10-2-0, 50 pts) fell 7-2 to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (19-10-2-4, 44 pts) on Sunday afternoon, ending a six-game win streak for Dubuque.

In the loss, Michael Barron logged an assist to extend his career-long point streak to 12 games and took over sole possession of fourth-place all-time in Saints history with 123 career points. Barron passed Connor Kurth with an assist on Caden Dabrowski's second-period tally. Seamus Malone is in third on the list with 131 career points.

The goal was Dubuque's first of the game and came just 44 seconds after going down 3-0. Just 32 seconds after Dabrowski, Masun Fleece scored to bring Dubuque within a goal.

Early in the third, Dubuque's power play was unable to convert and an odd-man rush ensued for Cedar Rapids. Thomas Corneillie scored on the rush to make it a 4-2 game just 1:55 into the third period. Cedar Rapids added three more in the third to extend a lead to 7-2 as Nick Romeo completed a hat trick with two third-period tallies.

In addition to Dubuque's win streak ending, the Saints' streaks of 12 games scoring the first goal and 11 games scoring a power-play goal were snapped. Dubuque could not score on a pair of power-play opportunities on Sunday, and allowed one power-play goal over three Rider power plays.

Dubuque returns to action on Friday when the Saints host the Western-Conference leading Sioux Falls Stampede for the first of two in Dubuque. Next weekend is Dubuque's annual Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Medical Associates.







